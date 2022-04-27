Mumbai Power Outage | 9 substations between Khar and Bandra affected due to double cable fault in Khar

Maharashtra Energy Department, on April 27, told CNBC-TV19 that nine substations between Khar and Bandra have been affected due to a double cable fault in Khar on April 27 morning.

According to the Adani Electricity Mumbai sources, six substations have been restored. Repairing work underway for remaining three substations which will be restored in some time.

On April 26, Navi Mumbai, Thane and western and central suburbs of Mumbai witnessed power cuts. After the Padgha substation in the state tripped, senior executives from power distribution companies told Moneycontrol, amid a national power crisis due to a coal supply shortage that has several states going for daily blackouts.

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) spokesperson said, “Power supply to Dombivali, Ambernath, Badlapur and a part of Kalyan has been disrupted. The initial estimate is that the supply will restore in about half to half an hour.”

Initial investigation into the power outage in Mumbai and areas around it on April 26 revealed that it was due to a “technical issue” at a power substation at Padgha near the city. The state has appointed an independent expert to look into the technical glitch, senior executives told Moneycontrol.

MSETCL, also known as Mahatransco, is the state-run utility that provides electricity transmission in the state. Mumbai has three electricity distribution companies – the state-run BEST Undertaking and private companies Adani Electricity (a subsidiary of Adani Transmission Ltd) and Tata Power Company. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) distributes power to the rest of the state.

Reacting to the power outage on April 26 earlier in the day, an Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “The power outage caused due to tripping at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving Station due to tripping of 400 kV Mahatransco transmission system affected our consumers in Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Santacruz and Bandra area. However, through proactive network rearrangements Adani Electricity could restore the entire power supply within 40 minutes of the incident.”