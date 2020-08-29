Mumbai Police to provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty on CBI’s request

Mumbai Police will provide protection to actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family. This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requested for the same as the actress alleged being threatened.

“Mumbai Police will provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO guest house. This is being done on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” news agency ANI quoted a police official as saying.

On August 27, Chakraborty took to Instagram and shared a video which showed her father being hounded by the media outside her building compound. She added that they have been trying to get out of the house to cooperate with agencies investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty (Retd. Army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to co-operate with ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and various investigation authorities to cooperate,” 28-year-old actor wrote.

“There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?” the actor said, using the hashtag ‘#SafetyForMyFamily’.

“We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. In COVID times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thank you,” she added.

On August 28, the CBI interrogated Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide, for over ten hours.

The Supreme Court had earlier upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.