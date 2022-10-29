Mumbai Police reinstates three officers held in angadia extortion case

Three police officers arrested in the angadia extortion case, in which absconding IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi has also been named, have been reinstated by the Mumbai Police.

The three officers — police inspector Om Vangate, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam and police sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade — were arrested by the city crime branch after being named in a complaint that they along with Tripathi had extorted money from ‘angadias’.

While the three were arrested and subsequently let out on bail, Tripathi remains absconding with the Mumbai Police unable to trace him more than eight months after the case was filed.

Tripathi’s anticipatory bail application was rejected for the second time by the sessions court last week.

According to police, the decision to reinstate the trio was taken in a recent suspension review meeting. “These meetings are, as per rules, held periodically to review decisions on suspended police officers. And it happens under the chairmanship of Mumbai Police commissioner,” a senior IPS officer said.