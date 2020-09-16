Mumbai police increase 'peripheral' security outside Jaya Bachchan's bungalows

Security outside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's homes has been increased a day after her speech in Parliament against what she called attempts to vilify the film industry with allegations of drug abuse. Seeing the massive trolling of Jaya Bachchan on social media after her speech, as a precautionary measure, Mumbai Police has provided the additional security outside the Bachchans' bungalows in Juhu.

The Bachchans have 'Jalsa', 'Janak' and 'Pratiksha' bungalows in Juhu. They live in 'Jalsa' and 'Pratiksha'.

"Amitabh Bachchan already has X category security cover. After the speech (in Parliament by Jaya Bachchan), we stepped up peripheral security and increased patrolling outside their bungalows in Juhu," a police official told news agency PTI.

Batting for Bollywood that has been under a cloud since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan on September 15 argued for government support to the entertainment industry and slammed those tarnishing its image.

In her speech, she had used a Hindi proverb to say those defaming the industry were biting the hands that fed them.

Though Bachchan did not take any names, her speech came a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.

She had also said she completely disagrees with those who term the entertainment industry a "gutter", a term used by actor Kangana Ranaut to describe Bollywood in a tweet last month.

