Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred, Hemant Nagrale to replace him

File image of Param Bir Singh (Pic-PTI)

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been transferred from his post by the Maharashtra government on March 17. In his place, IPS officer Hemant Nagrale has been appointed as new city police chief.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, while confirming the replacement of Singh, said Nagrale's appointment as the next Mumbai Police Commissioner has been approved.

"Param Bir Singh is transferred and posted as DG Home Guard," he added.

Nagrale, a 1987-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, was currently holding the additional charge of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP).

The transfer of Singh comes a day after a high-level meeting was called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence.

The meeting was attended by Deshmukh, along with Singh. Speculations were subsequently rife that the Mumbai police chief could be replaced.