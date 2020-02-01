App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Police campaign to 'punish' commuters for honking is being loved by netizens

Mumbai Police's video has gathered appreciation on social media for innovative thinking in their awareness campaign

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Mumbai Police, known for its witty social media posts, has come up with yet another out-of-the-box campaign to curtail noise pollution from the constant honking at traffic signals.

In a bid to teach daily commuters in the busy financial capital a lesson, and make them stop unnecessarily honking at traffic signals, even when the light is red, they have introduced something known as a ‘punishing signal’.

In a social experiment of sorts, the Mumbai Police had installed instruments to measure the decibels that the sound from the honking produces.

If the decibel level goes beyond 85, the countdown at the signal starts counting afresh from 90 seconds.

In the video, that narrator, in a rhetorical question, says, “Why do they honk during the red light; do they think it will make the light turn green faster?”

The fresh start of the countdown puzzled the commuters, until an LED screen on top of the counter reads: “Honk More, Wait More’.

The video ends with two traffic cops giving a ‘Hi5’ to each other giving out a short message, "Feel free to honk, if you don't mind waiting."

In another tweet, the Mumbai Police urged commuters not to honk so often “or you will become deaf one day”.

The message further advises to take care of the old, young and the sick as the noise is not good for their health.

The video has gathered appreciation on social media for the innovative thinking in their awareness campaign.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #India #mumbai #Mumbai police #Noise pollution

