Mumbai police busts mephedrone unit in Gujarat; drugs worth Rs 1,026 crore seized

Aug 16, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

An official reported on Tuesday that the Mumbai police raided a mephedrone production facility and confiscated more than 500 kilogrammes of the illegal substance.

The Mumbai police has busted a mephedrone or MD manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized more than 500 kg of the contraband worth Rs 1,026 crore, an official said on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off, the Worli unit of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided a manufacturing unit in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat on August 13 and seized 513 kg of the synthetic drug, he said.

The ANC team also arrested the owner of the drug unit, Giriraj Dixit, who holds a master's degree in Chemistry, the official said.

