English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mumbai police busts mephedrone unit in Gujarat; drugs worth Rs 1,026 crore seized

    An official reported on Tuesday that the Mumbai police raided a mephedrone production facility and confiscated more than 500 kilogrammes of the illegal substance.

    PTI
    August 16, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Mumbai police has busted a mephedrone or MD manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized more than 500 kg of the contraband worth Rs 1,026 crore, an official said on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off, the Worli unit of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided a manufacturing unit in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat on August 13 and seized 513 kg of the synthetic drug, he said.

    The ANC team also arrested the owner of the drug unit, Giriraj Dixit, who holds a master's degree in Chemistry, the official said.
    PTI
    Tags: #drug bust #Gujarat #India #mumbai
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.