Mumbai Police arrests car designer Dilip Chhabria in cheating case

Renowned car designer and founder of car modification studio DC design, Dilip Chhabria was arrested by the Mumbai Police on December 28 in a cheating and forgery case.

According to a report in Mid-day, the Crime Branch also seized one of his cars after he was arrested under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of forgery under the Indian Penal Code.

Sources in Mumbai Police told India Today that it will soon address a press conference regarding the case on December 29 and reveal more details.