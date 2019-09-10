App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai: Over 125 drug peddlers held in special drive over 8 months

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Kumar Sharma said the seized items included MD or MDMA, a recreational drug, cocaine, charas, ganja etc.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least 125 drug peddlers have been arrested under a special drive in the last eight months from western suburbs and contrabands worth more than Rs 4 crore have been seized from them, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

"We have launched a massive manhunt in the west region and seized drugs worth more than Rs four crore from over 125 peddlers after filing around 107 FIRs," he said.

The ACP said the drug suppliers used women, and in some cases even children, as couriers.

He said senior police officials from Bandra to Oshiwara and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Powai have been directed to flush out peddlers.

"We are concentrating on suburbs like Bandra, Oshiwara and Khar which are highly affected by the menace," said the ACP.

Giving details, he said more than 80 kiosks have been razed during this period with the help of the city civic body for selling drugs to students of various schools and colleges in Zone VIII, IX and X.

According to sources, many women were arrested by Bandra police for being part of the illegal drug ring.

"Gang of women peddlers, especially from Bandra, are found to be involved in the drug trade in a big way," they said, adding that these women used to supply expensive drugs like MD to areas like Andheri, Dongari, Jogeshwari, Borivali, and Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

