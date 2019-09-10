Mumbai: Over 125 drug peddlers held in special drive over 8 months

At least 125 drug peddlers have been arrested under a special drive in the last eight months from western suburbs and contrabands worth more than Rs 4 crore have been seized from them, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Kumar Sharma said the seized items included MD or MDMA, a recreational drug, cocaine, charas, ganja etc.

"We have launched a massive manhunt in the west region and seized drugs worth more than Rs four crore from over 125 peddlers after filing around 107 FIRs," he said.

The ACP said the drug suppliers used women, and in some cases even children, as couriers.

He said senior police officials from Bandra to Oshiwara and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Powai have been directed to flush out peddlers.

"We are concentrating on suburbs like Bandra, Oshiwara and Khar which are highly affected by the menace," said the ACP.

Giving details, he said more than 80 kiosks have been razed during this period with the help of the city civic body for selling drugs to students of various schools and colleges in Zone VIII, IX and X.

According to sources, many women were arrested by Bandra police for being part of the illegal drug ring.