Mumbai Metro service resumes tomorrow: Check list of entry gates at all metro stations

As Metro services in Mumbai are all set to resume from October 19, a post showing all the operational entry gates has been put up on the Mumbai Metro Twitter handle.



Metrokars, here's the list of operational entry gates for you to save and share with friends & family. See you tomorrow, Mumbai. #YourMetroSafeMetro #MetroSeChaloNaMumbai pic.twitter.com/bmzBBuSGmT

— Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) October 18, 2020

On October 14, the government permitted the resumption of Metro services in Maharashtra; however, Mumbai Metro delayed resumption of services to do a few extra safety runs.

The train services will run at half of the pre-COVID levels ferrying with only a third of the passenger capacity. Trains will run from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm and thermal screening of passengers will be done at all entry gates. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory and passengers are encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets as no plastic tokens will be issued.

According to data available, India’s total COVID-19 cases now stand at 74,94,552 with Maharashtra being the worst affected state. Maharashtra currently has 1,85,750 active cases and while 13,58,606 patients have recovered, there have been 41,965 deaths so far.