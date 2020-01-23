App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Metro offers unlimited rides on new monthly pass

The newer monthly pass is only Rs 25 more than the existing pass.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Commuters of Mumbai Metro now get unlimited rides on new monthly passes that cost as much as Rs 1,400.

At present, the monthly pass offers only 45 trips on the entire network, which connects Ghatkopar and Versova.

The new monthly pass is only Rs 25 more than the existing pass.

Close

The 45-trip monthly pass will still be available after the introduction of the new pass.

related news

Around 4.5 lakh commuters use the Mumbai Metro on a weekday, according to a report by The Times of India.

Mumbai Metro One recently introduced QR-coded tickets as well.

“We will launch a new product in the form of monthly pass from January 23, which will allow commuters to take unlimited rides during the validity period of the pass. The pass will not be transferable,” an MMOPL spokesperson told TOI.

The fares of the new monthly pass are as follows:

Mumbai Metro fares

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #India #mumbai

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.