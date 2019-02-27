App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai Metro network to expand to 276 km: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Presenting a vote-on-account in the Legislative Assembly, he said the government was also committed to complete the Metro projects in other cities expeditiously.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said Wednesday that the Metro network in Mumbai will be extended to 276 km from the current 11.4 km.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), executing agency for Mumbai Metro, has been given a nod for 276 km of network, he said.

The Metro will be extended to satellite towns surrounding Mumbai such as Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai Virar, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi, the finance minister said.

Metro projects are also underway in Nagpur, Pune and Navi Mumbai, and a 141.06 km Metro network will be constructed in these cities, Mungantiwar said.

Preliminary survey for a light rail transport system is being undertaken for Nashik city, he said.

An outlay of Rs 65 crore has been proposed for development of airports and upgradation of aviation services.

The land acquisition for the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway has been completed and the construction work has begun, the minister said.

Rs 7,000 crore were spent on land acquisition, he informed.

Rs 26 crore have been earmarked for the construction of a jetty at Radio Club in South Mumbai and at Elephanta Island off the city shore for passengers and tourists, he said.

Mungantiwar presented a vote-on-account for the first four months of 2019-20 (April to July) Wednesday.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 07:40 pm

