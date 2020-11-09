Mumbai Metro car shed row: Letter shows Centre approved Kanjurmarg site for project in July

In an interesting turn of events in the Metro 3 car shed row, a letter sent by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to the Salt Commissioner has revealed that Centre was in favour of the construction of the controversial car shed at the disputed site in Kanjurmarg.

In July, the DPIIT agreed to hand over the plot to MMRDA. Moreover, it even directed the salt commissioner to conduct a survey of 43.76 hectares of land with the MMRDA, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had approved the proposal, the report said, citing DPIIT officials.

The tussle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the Centre over Metro 3 car shed escalated after both claimed ownership of the proposed car shed site in Kanjurmarg.

In a letter dated July 31, PK Patnaik DPIIT's undersecretary had directed the salt commissioner to submit a joint report of the survey and revised market value of the land within a week, for submission before the Union Cabinet.

As per the report, a senior MMRDA official said that Rs 10 lakh was earmarked for the survey and the work was underway. DPIIT, on the other hand, claimed that the state government "illegally transferred the land to MMRDA before the survey could be completed".

"A total of 102 acres of central government land was illegally transferred by the Mumbai suburban collector to the MMRDA,” a DPIIT official told the newspaper.

The DPIIT recently sent a letter to the state government saying construction of the controversial car shed in Kanjurmarg would be "against the interest of Government of India." The Centre demanded that the work on the plot be stopped and described the state’s decision as “improper and unilateral”.

BJP leaders in the state also slammed the MVA government for claiming the land, while the ruling coalition accused the Opposition of trying to stall the project.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a webcast on November 8, slammed the BJP for opposing the shifting of the metro car shed project to Kanjurmarg from the green lung Aarey Colony.

"Recently it was said that the land in Kanjurmarg where the (metro 3) car shed project was shifted to is a salt pan land...You are attempting to stall the development projects in Mumbai," Thackeray said referring to the

Centre's letter asking the state government not to go ahead with the project at the new location.