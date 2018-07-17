App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai may face milk shortage on Wednesday

Considering the protest by the farmers from different parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai and other places are likely to face a shortage of milk.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai and other places are likely to feel the impact of a stir by dairy farmers on Wednesday. The collections diminished as farmers mainly from the Ahmednagar district and also western Maharashtra restricted the supply to the dairies based in Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Buldhana and Jalgaon.

The protesters also stopped the tankers carrying milk to these places, as per a report in Times of India.

Raju Shetti's Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) has called for this protest due to the decline in the procurement prices and also the diminishing purchases by the co-operatives. They are demanding increased prices for the farmers and also a direct subsidy of INR 5/ litre.

Following this issue, the collection of 60 lakh litres of milk was halted on Monday in the western parts of Maharashtra. This protest took an ugly turn when the police, in Nashik, arrested seven persons who were trying to block the milk tankers which were on their way to Mumbai. Considering the seriousness of the matter, police has also issued a notice to Ajit Navle, secretary of All India Kisan Sabha to avoid his participation in the protests. However, Navle was part of the protests on its first day.

related news

Shetti has additionally secured the support of Hardik Patel, the Patidar quota agitation leader, to ensure that the state does not procure milk from Gujarat. On the other side, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk (Amul’s official seller) said that there's been an interruption in the collection and they are assessing shortfall."
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 09:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.