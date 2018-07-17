Mumbai may face milk shortage on Wednesday

Mumbai and other places are likely to feel the impact of a stir by dairy farmers on Wednesday. The collections diminished as farmers mainly from the Ahmednagar district and also western Maharashtra restricted the supply to the dairies based in Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Buldhana and Jalgaon.

The protesters also stopped the tankers carrying milk to these places, as per a report in Times of India.

Raju Shetti's Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) has called for this protest due to the decline in the procurement prices and also the diminishing purchases by the co-operatives. They are demanding increased prices for the farmers and also a direct subsidy of INR 5/ litre.

Following this issue, the collection of 60 lakh litres of milk was halted on Monday in the western parts of Maharashtra. This protest took an ugly turn when the police, in Nashik, arrested seven persons who were trying to block the milk tankers which were on their way to Mumbai. Considering the seriousness of the matter, police has also issued a notice to Ajit Navle, secretary of All India Kisan Sabha to avoid his participation in the protests. However, Navle was part of the protests on its first day.

Shetti has additionally secured the support of Hardik Patel, the Patidar quota agitation leader, to ensure that the state does not procure milk from Gujarat. On the other side, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk (Amul’s official seller) said that there's been an interruption in the collection and they are assessing shortfall."