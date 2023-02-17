 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi Mill Compound in Lower Parel, no injuries reported

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

There was no report of any injury in the blaze which erupted at around 7.15 pm in an office on the third floor of the building located in Raghuvanshi Mill compound, civic officials said.

A major fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building at Lower Parel in central Mumbai on Friday evening, civic officials said.

At least 12 fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said the officials said.

At 7.30 pm, it was designated as a level-3 (major) fire, but the cause was not immediately known, they added.

first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:05 pm