Mumbai man's hilarious ‘shuddh Hindi’ chat with Zomato exec goes viral

Since yesterday, a Zomato executive is in the news for responding in “shuddh Hindi” with Shadwal Srivastava, a Mumbai resident.

Shadwal had ordered food from the Zomato mobile app, and the wait just got a bit too much for him as he was tracking on his app and waiting for the delivery guy to pick up his food.

To ensure his food reaches on time, a hungry Shadwal decided to escalate the matter to a Zomato customer care executive in "shuddh" Hindi.

To his surprise, the official responded likewise. The resulting conversation between the two turned out to be too hilarious. Also, he posted the screenshots of the conversation on Twitter.

You can find the whole conversation here.

Customers are always on the brink of a meltdown if their demands aren’t met. However, this was one of the instances where interactions with customer care executives turn hilarious and go viral later.