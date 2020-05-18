App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai man's 'American dream' to come to an end as he is being deported after 24 years: Report

He is among the 161 illegal migrants to the US being deported to India on a special high-risk charter (SHRC) mission by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

A Mumbai man is on his way home after having lived in the United States for over two decades on a visitor visa, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Susai Manickam Francis, 57, is an Indian national from Mumbai who arrived in the US on a B-2 visitor visa in 1996. The maximum duration of stay in the US on a B-2 visa is 6 months, during which time one can travel throughout the US. As soon as the visa expires, one must return to your home country.

However, Francis decided to stay a 'little' longer and is now on his way back after nearly 24 years. The report noted that has two children, one of whom is a US citizen.

He is among the 161 illegal migrants to the US being deported to India on a special high-risk charter (SHRC) mission by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He will probably have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on his arrival tomorrow evening.

The deportation flight is scheduled to arrive in Amristar on May 19. It is tasked with repatriating illegal immigrants from India who were held at detention centres across the US. As per the report, of the 161 deportees onboard the flight, three are women while three are 19-year-olds. At least 15 of the deportees are aged under 20 years, it added.

First Published on May 18, 2020 07:58 pm

