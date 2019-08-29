App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Hindustan Times

Mumbai man tries to illegally sell cat online, loses Rs 1 lakh in cyber fraud

The complainant, a student from Andheri (West), had put up an ad on OLX to sell his cat. On August 22 he received a phone call from the cyber-fraudster who expressed interest in buying the pet.

Hindustan Times @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A 21-year-old man who was trying to illegally sell his cat on an online marketplace app was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a cyber-fraudster who posed as a potential buyer. The DN Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) against the fraudster on August 25.

According to the police, the complainant, a student from Andheri (West), had put up an ad on OLX to sell his cat. On August 22 he received a phone call from the cyber-fraudster who expressed interest in buying the pet.

The fraudster said he would make an advance payment and asked the complainant to download an e-wallet to his phone. The complainant complied and the fraudster then sent him a link to launch the transaction for the advance payment, police said. However, instead of crediting money into the complainant’s account, money was being withdrawn from his account.

In five transactions, a total of Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account, following which the complainant realised he had been duped. He then approached the DN Nagar police and an FIR was lodged under sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (impersonation using computer resource) of the IT Act.

The police are also considering action against the complainant for the illegal sale of his cat. Online trade of animals is prohibited under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018. “We will take a legal opinion on the matter and take appropriate action,” said Parmeshwar Ganame, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station.

“OLX prohibits all illegal acts on its platform. Therefore, all advertisements relating to the sale of animals which are not allowed to be traded in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, are prohibited. In addition to wild animals, we also do not allow any advertisements which relate to the sale of dogs - which is regulated by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules,” said an OLX spokesperson.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:21 am

