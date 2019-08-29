Mumbai man tries to illegally sell cat online, loses Rs 1 lakh in cyber fraud

A 21-year-old man who was trying to illegally sell his cat on an online marketplace app was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a cyber-fraudster who posed as a potential buyer. The DN Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) against the fraudster on August 25.

According to the police, the complainant, a student from Andheri (West), had put up an ad on OLX to sell his cat. On August 22 he received a phone call from the cyber-fraudster who expressed interest in buying the pet.

The fraudster said he would make an advance payment and asked the complainant to download an e-wallet to his phone. The complainant complied and the fraudster then sent him a link to launch the transaction for the advance payment, police said. However, instead of crediting money into the complainant’s account, money was being withdrawn from his account.

In five transactions, a total of Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account, following which the complainant realised he had been duped. He then approached the DN Nagar police and an FIR was lodged under sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (impersonation using computer resource) of the IT Act.

The police are also considering action against the complainant for the illegal sale of his cat. Online trade of animals is prohibited under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018. “We will take a legal opinion on the matter and take appropriate action,” said Parmeshwar Ganame, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station.