you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai man stole cars to replace parts in his cabs, held after 20 years

Mohammad Kamil Noor Mohammad Ansari reportedly never spent money on buying spares for his cars.

The property cell of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested a 65-year-old cab driver who has been allegedly stealing cars for over two decades. Mohammed Kamil Ansari was caught in Byculla, ending his 20-year crime spree.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Mohammad Kamil Noor Mohammad Ansari came under police radar after a car owner filed a complaint that his vehicle was stolen from Matunga. Upon being handed over to the Matunga police station, cops found 43 cases registered against him, majorly from Nagpada and surrounding suburban police stations.

Ansari, who owns four taxis rented out to drivers, reportedly never spent money on buying spares for his cars. Instead, he stole cars of similar brands and models and salvaged their parts to repair his cars.

"If any parts were damaged or needed repair in Ansari's taxis, he never bought new ones. He stole private cars parked outside buildings or in parking areas using a master key. He took the stolen vehicle to an isolated place where he removed the parts he needed," said Dheeraj Koli, Police inspector of the property cell.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 02:04 pm

