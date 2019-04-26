App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai Lok Sabha poll: 40 polling booths to have all women staff

While 26 of these booths will be in the suburbs, the rest are in the island city, Shinde said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Mumbai and its suburbs will have 40 polling booths will all women staff, a first time step by the Election Commission to create awareness about women's empowerment, additional chief election officer Dilip Shinde said Friday.

While 26 of these booths will be in the suburbs, the rest are in the island city, he said.

Each booth will have a team of around six women to operate it, he said.

"This is a unique idea that the district collector will be implementing. Each women voter who comes to these booths will get a pack of sanitary napkins," he said.

He said the district administration has purchased 16,000 sanitary napkin packs for the purpose, adding that if some of the stock remain after voting, it will be given to tribal students.

"So far, in the three phases of polls that have been completed, 186 women only polling booths were operated. An average of 1,500 votes are polled in one booth, which means a total of 2.79 lakh votes were polled in these booths," he said.

In the first three phases, 60 polling booths were also manned by physically-disabled persons, he said.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #mumbai #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Salman Khan bats for censorship in digital space, says there should be ...

Aashiqui 2 clocks in 6 years: Shraddha Kapoor croons Tum Hi Ho and a b ...

Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor t ...

Priya Prakash Varrier signs her second Bollywood film titled Love Hack ...

Yours Truly trailer: Soni Razdan, a seeker of love, warms our hearts

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gautam Gambhir accused of holding two voter ...

Avengers: Endgame features MCU's first openly gay character, you'll be ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan treated the team of Slow Motion with delicious ...

Arjun Rampal's estranged wife Mehr Jesia reacts to Gabriella Demetriad ...

Foxes, Jackals and a Parrot are Unaware that Lion & Tiger Have Togethe ...

Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: KSEEB to Declare 10th Results in May 1st W ...

Seven of Marriage Party Die in Accident in Chhattisgarh

Ending Tough Week, Tesla Sinks to Lowest Level in Two Years

Imran Khan Meets IMF & World Bank Chiefs, Seeks Backing for Bailout Pa ...

Fresh Explosions Rock Sri Lankan City During Police Raids on Suspected ...

No Issue of Infighting in Govt, Reiterates Sri Lanka President Maithri ...

'Will Eliminate BJP, Please Take Care of Me': Boxer Vijender Singh's A ...

CBI Court Sentences Six to Life Imprisonment for Cheating Mumbai Bank ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame review: Russo brothers give us a bonafide blockbuste ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Mohammed Mohsin, Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's chopper ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark, Nifty up at 11,754 ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: With World Championships, Tokyo 20 ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

Xiaomi VP Manu Jain, teases a new smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC f ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.