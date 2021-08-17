MARKET NEWS

English
Mumbai logs under 200 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day; 2 die, 304 recover

PTI
August 17, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
Mumbai reported 198 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and two fresh deaths, the lowest fatality count since March 9, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,39,724, while the death toll jumped to 15,994. This was the second day in a row that the financial capital logged less than 200 COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the city had witnessed 190 new cases, which were the lowest since April 2020.

The city also reported the lowest coronavirus death count in more than five months. On March 9, Mumbai had witnessed only two fatalities. Also, on the fourth consecutive day, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in the city remained free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings has come down to 21. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for coronavirus.

With 28,508 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests reached 87,07,254, the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

He said the number of recovered cases increased to 7,18,658 after 304 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. Mumbai now has 2,640 active cases. The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said.

According to the official, Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,986 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 10 and August 16 was 0.04 per cent.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths - at 90 - were registered on May 1.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
