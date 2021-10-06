Mumbai logs over 600 COVID-19 cases in day after July 14; seven die

PTI

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

For the first time after July 14, Mumbai on Wednesday logged more than 600 new COVID-19 cases a day ahead of the scheduled reopening of temples and other religious places in Maharashtra on the first day of the Navratri festival.

With 629 new cases and seven fatalities, Mumbai's tally of infections rose to 7,45,792 and the toll to 16,136 on Wednesday, a civic body official said.

This is only the first occasion that Mumbai saw over 600 fresh COVID-19 infections in a single day after July 14 when 635 cases and 10 fatalities were recorded.

On Tuesday, the financial capital reported 433 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

With 540 patients being discharged, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 7,22,636 on Wednesday, leaving the city with 4,519 active cases, the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

With 39,569 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,05,74,242.

The number of buildings sealed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 48. The city is free of containment zones in slums and chawls since mid-August.

Mumbai's average case recovery rate is 97 per cent. The average doubling rate of cases has dipped to 1,131 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.06 per cent for the period between September 29 to October 5, the BMC official said.

As per the guidelines of the Maharashtra government, temples and other religious places will reopen from October 7, the first day of the Navratri festival. However, religious congregations are not allowed.

The Mumbai civic body had earlier said that garba dance will not be allowed during Navratri this year as well.