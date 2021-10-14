MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai logs over 540 new COVID-19 cases, five more succumb to infection

There are 5,317 active coronavirus cases in the city after 337 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 7,25,619.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
PTI

PTI

Mumbai reported 546 new coronavirus positive cases and five deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 7,49,620 and toll to 16,172, a civic official said.

The country's financial capital logged more than 500 daily infection cases after a gap of four days. On October 9, the city had reported 523 new COVID-19 cases, after which the daily case count dipped below 500. On Wednesday, it had reported 481 cases and three fatalities.

There are 5,317 active coronavirus cases in the city after 337 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 7,25,619.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that as 37,007 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the city's cumulative test count climbed to 1,08,57,715.

Presently, 57 buildings in Mumbai have been sealed to prevent the spread of the virus from there, while the city has been free of containment zones since mid-August.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
According to the civic body, Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the average doubling rate has dipped to 1,151 days. The average growth rate of cases to 0.06 per cent for the period between October 7 and 13, it said.
PTI
Tags: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #India #mumbai #Mumbai coronavirus cases
first published: Oct 14, 2021 09:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.