Mumbai logs 441 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest after February 9

PTI

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 441 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 9 this year, and eight fatalities, the city civic body said.

With the new additions, the tally of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai reached 7,28,615 and the toll 15,644, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) update.

The city is now left with 6,950 active cases. Tuesday is the second consecutive day when Mumbai recorded sub-500 cases and less than 10 COVID-19 fatalities.

A day before, the financial capital reported 478 new cases and nine deaths. On February 9, Mumbai had reported 375 COVID-19 cases.

With 600 patients being discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 7,03,677 so far, as per the BMC.

With 30,100 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 75,92,501.

Mumbai's average case doubling rate now stands at 925 days whereas the average growth rate of cases between July 6 to July 12 was 0.07 per cent. The case recovery rate is 96 per cent, the civic body said.

The number of containment zones in slums and chawls in Mumbai now reduced to just five and the number of sealed buildings is 65.