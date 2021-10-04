Mumbai logs 341 COVID-19 cases despite drop in number of tests; 520 recover

PTI

A day after reporting 570 coronavirus positive cases, Mumbai on Monday added 341 new infections while 520 patients recovered, a civic official said.

The metropolis has witnessed a dip in the daily COVID-19 cases after reporting over 400 cases per day since the last five days during which the number of infections went past 500 on two occasions.

On Sunday, authorities had conducted 41,044 tests in Mumbai. A total of 28,223 samples were tested on Monday, the official said. Two persons succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in Mumbai in the last 24 hours.

The number of recovered patients in Mumbai now stands at 7,21,571, leaving the city with 4,532 active cases. With 28,223 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 1,05,02,704, the official said.

Presently, 40 buildings in Mumbai remained sealed due to COVID-19 cases.

The city has been free of containment zones in slums and chawls since mid-August. Mumbai's average case recovery rate is 97 per cent. The doubling rate of cases has dipped to 1,154 days while the average growth rate of cases stood at 0.06 per cent between September 27 to October 3, the BMC official said.