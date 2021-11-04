Mumbai logs 262 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 269 recoveries

PTI

Mumbai on Thursday reported 262 new coronavirus cases and six fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 757,034 and the toll to 16,265, a civic official said.

The financial capital had logged 330 COVID-19 cases and five fatalities on Wednesday. The official said the city is left with 3,370 active COVID-19 cases after 269 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,34,859.

The daily COVID-19 tests in the city remained above the 30,000-mark despite the ongoing Diwali festival. He said 35,018 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 1,15,83,905.

Presently, Mumbai has 23 sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), while the ity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, the official said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said. The city's case doubling rate is 1,780 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.04 per cent between October 28 and November 3, the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.