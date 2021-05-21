Mumbai logs 1,416 COVID-19 cases, tally doubling time crosses 300 days

PTI

Mumbai on Friday added 1,416 COVID-19 cases to its tally, taking it to 6,95,080, while in a sign that the second wave of infections was easing, the case doubling time crossed the 300 day mark and surged to 317, officials said.

As on the Thursday, the time taken for the caseload to double was 297, they added.

The country's financial capital now has a toll of 14,522 after 54 deaths took place during the day, while the recovery rate climbed to 6,49,389, or 93 per cent of the caseload, as 1,766 people were discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 29,013, civic data showed.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the 1,416 cases detected on Friday were from 33,078 tests, some 4,000 more than the tests conducted on Thursday, which had revealed 1,425 cases.

The overall number of tests in the city stands at 60,19,422, civic officials said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The city's overall case growth rate was 0.23 per cent for the period between May 14 and 20, and it now has 69 containment cones and 273 sealed buildings.