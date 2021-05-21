MARKET NEWS

Mumbai logs 1,416 COVID-19 cases, tally doubling time crosses 300 days

The overall number of tests in the city stands at 60,19,422, civic officials said.

PTI
May 21, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
Mumbai on Friday added 1,416 COVID-19 cases to its tally, taking it to 6,95,080, while in a sign that the second wave of infections was easing, the case doubling time crossed the 300 day mark and surged to 317, officials said.

As on the Thursday, the time taken for the caseload to double was 297, they added.

The country's financial capital now has a toll of 14,522 after 54 deaths took place during the day, while the recovery rate climbed to 6,49,389, or 93 per cent of the caseload, as 1,766 people were discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 29,013, civic data showed.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the 1,416 cases detected on Friday were from 33,078 tests, some 4,000 more than the tests conducted on Thursday, which had revealed 1,425 cases.

The city's overall case growth rate was 0.23 per cent for the period between May 14 and 20, and it now has 69 containment cones and 273 sealed buildings.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Mumbai coronavirus cases
first published: May 21, 2021 09:30 pm

