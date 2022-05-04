Mumbai logs 117 new COVID-19 cases, highest since February 25

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 117 new coronavirus positive cases, its highest one-day tally since February 25, which took its overall count to 10,60,187, the city civic body said.

The death toll in the metropolis remained unchanged at 19,563 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its bulletin.

This is for the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital witnessed the number of cases running into three digits. On Tuesday, the city had logged 100 new cases.

Last week also, Mumbai had reported more than 100 infection cases in a row – on April 26 and 27.

On February 25 this year, the megalopolis had reported 128 cases. The city's COVID-19 test count increased to 1,69,22,334 as 7,035 tests were carried out during the day, over 1,400 less than the previous day.

As per the bulletin, 114 out of the 117 new patients were asymptomatic. The symptomatic patients were hospitalised, but only one of them is on oxygen support.

Only 15 out of the total 26,009 hospital beds are occupied, the bulletin said, adding that the number of recoveries jumped to 10,39,982 as 112 more patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

Currently, there are 642 active COVID-19 patients in the city. Mumbai's average recovery rate of such patients is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of these cases is 0.008 per cent between April 27 and May 2, the bulletin said, adding that its case doubling rate is 8,003.

At present there is no sealed building or containment zone in the city.