Mumbai local trains unlikely to resume services before November: Report

The Maharashtra government had suspended local train services in March to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai’s "lifeline" suburban local train services may not resume at full-scale before November.

The Maharashtra government had suspended local train services in March to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Local train services, which are otherwise used by lakhs of passengers daily, continue to remain suspended for commuters, except those working in essential services and healthcare.

Talking to Economic Times, several officials revealed that they do not see local trains resuming services before November.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“We are still getting around 2,000 cases per day in Mumbai, which was earlier on the mend. There are more cases being reported from Thane, Navi Mumbai, so there is no chance of opening up of local trains now. There hasn’t even been a discussion on this,” said an official.

The state government has eased a lot of COVID-19 restrictions, however, suspension of local trains continues to affect economic activities in the state.

On September 7, nearly 300 angry commuters staged a protest outside Virar railway station demanding permission to travel by local trains. The protest occurred at around 11 am when office-goers gathered outside the station and demanded the resumption of suburban train services, reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, according to the report in The Economic Times, officials suggest that resumption of regular train services is not the top priority of the authorities at this point.

“We opened up districts and allowed people to travel to their native places during Ganesh utsav, and look at the increase in cases. Until a vaccine comes, or till we bring down the cases in Mumbai and its outskirts to manageable levels, there is no chance of allowing commuters to use local trains till then,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose to 1,57,410 on Monday with 1,788 more people testing positive for the infection, while the death toll increased to 7,897, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news agency PTI.