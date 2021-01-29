Mumbai local trains to open for public from February 1: Check timings

Mumbai local train (File image: Reuters)

The Maharashtra government has approved the resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for the general public from February 1. However, there will be timing restrictions to manage the crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the order issued by the Maharashtra government on January 29, the general public will be allowed to take Mumbai local trains till 7 am from the start of the first local train service, between 12 noon and 4 pm and then again after 9 pm, reported CNBC-TV18.

From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, only passengers permitted by the Ministry of Railways and the Maharashtra government are allowed to travel on the suburban trains in the country's financial capital. Currently, only some categories of commuters, like women and those providing essential services, can travel by local trains in the Mumbai region after obtaining a special pass, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local trains have been off bounds for the general public since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They resumed in June for the essential service workers.

Meanwhile, an additional 204 special local train services to run on the Mumbai suburban network from January 29. The addition of 204 suburban services is leading to the resumption of about 95 percent of the total 3,141 local train services, which were being operated collectively by the Central Railway and the Western Railway before the COVID-19 outbreak, according to railway officials.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting on January 25 on the issue of resumption of suburban train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, for all members of the public.

(With inputs from PTI)