Mumbai local trains: Restrictions likely to continue as COVID-19 cases rise

Commuters wearing protective face masks travel in a suburban train after authorities resumed Mumbai’s local train services for all commuters after it was shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, on February 1. (Image: Reuters)

Restrictions on the general public to board local trains in Mumbai are unlikely to get any immediate relief as the city is recording a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The financial capital of India is witnessing a rise in new COVID-19 cases. On February 12, Mumbai reported 599 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four deaths. This was the third consecutive day when the coronavirus cases rose above 500-mark in Maharashtra’s capital. Whereas, the city has crossed the mark four times in the month.

The city reported 503 COVID-19 cases on February 3. It was three days after the state government resumed local train services for the general public. However, the services are available in three time slots: from the start of the day's services to 7 am; 12 noon to 4 pm; and 9 pm to the end of the day. The timing has been restricted to avoid crowding during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Again on February 10 and 11, the city reported 550 and 510 cases, respectively, reported Mumbai Mirror.

In view of rising COVID-19 infections, the civic body has clarified that the passengers are unlikely to get to travel for full time in the local trains, known as a lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns.

"The administration is reviewing if COVID-19 patients are increasing due to the increase in local train timings for general passengers,” said the report quoting Additional Municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani in Maharashtra Times.

The review will continue till February 20, Kakani said. Till then, there is an order to not increase local trains’ timings for the general public, he added.

The addition of 599 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths increased the total tally in the state capital to 3,12,902 and the death toll to 11,409 on February 12. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,016 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,02,487 and the fatality count to 19,649.

In total, Maharashtra reported 3,670 new coronavirus infections on the day, taking the caseload to 20,56,575. The state reported 36 new fatalities, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,451.

(With inputs from PTI)