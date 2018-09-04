App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai local trains: 406 killed and 871 injured from January to July

The commissioner of Railway Police, Niket Kaushik, said that the current year has seen an increase in the number of people dying and those who were injured.

Travelling in local trains in Mumbai can prove to be fatal for daily passengers despite it being the most convenient and fastest mode of transport.

According to data released by Government Railway Police (GRP), the period from January to July saw 406 deaths due to people falling off the trains and around 871 suffered fatal injuries.

The data implies that at least two commuters fall off and meet their death and four suffer serious injuries on a daily basis. The commissioner of Railway Police, Niket Kaushik, said that the current year has seen an increase in the number of people dying and those who were injured.

A report in Hindustan Times said that recommendations of a study focussed on decongesting the suburban trains conducted in 2011 for the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Limited have not been properly implemented. Measures were suggested such as the introduction of 12-and 15- car rakes, cab signalling, and implementation of a Communication Based Train Control (CBDT) to achieve a two-minute advancement for Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR).

Of these recommended measures, only the introduction of 12-and 15-car rakes was adopted. However, the implementation of this measure seemed to be insufficient to resolve the problem. The introduction of the 12-car rake, which was designed for 2,160 passengers, now carries around 5,500 passengers. Furthermore, the suburban network saw an increase in the number of commuters from 6.5 million in 2011 to 8 million in 2018.

Experts have stated that the balance between the increasing population and train services has not been proportionate, despite the number of services increasing from 1,308 to 1,770 on CR and from 1,127 to 1,542 on WR.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 04:12 pm

