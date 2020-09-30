Central Railway to run 8 additional trains in Mumbai from October 1, check the full list here

To reduce overcrowding on special suburban train services in the city, the Central Railway (CR) would introduce eight additional services including two ladies' special trains from October 1, it said on Wednesday.

This move will take the numbers of services to 431 from the existing 423, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CR is currently running trains only for government employees and essential services providers.

Four of the new special trains will run on the mainline, including two ladies specials between CSMT-Kalyan stations, while four services would run on Thane-Vashi Trans- harbour line.



CR to operate 8 additional services including 2 ladies specials on main line and 4 Thane-Panvel specials on Transharbour line from 1.10.2020 for essential staff as identified by State Government. Passengers are advised to wear masks while entering/exiting stations &during travel pic.twitter.com/BHpIgCFsVZ

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 30, 2020

Mainline

4 services (2 Dn & 2 Up) from/to Kalyan

01 Up ladies special will leave Kalyan at 08.25 hrs and arrive CSMT at 09.34 hrs

01 Down ladies special will leave CSMT at 17.35 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 18.44 hrs.

Dn special will leave CSMT at 09.45 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 10.50 hrs

Up special will leave Kalyan at 16.10 hrs and arrive CSMT at 17.16 hrs.

(These specials will run as fast and halt at Byculla, Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane, Diva and Dombivali o­nly)

4 services (2 Dn & 2 Up) from/to Thane<->Panvel

Panvel special dep Thane 09.00 hrs Panvel arr 09.52 hrs

Panvel special dep Thane 18.30 hrs Panvel arr 19.24 hrs

Thane special dep Panvel 07.55 hrs Thane arr 08.50 hrs

Thane special dep Panvel 17.20 hrs Thane arr 18.15 hrs

(These specials will run as fast and halt at Rabale, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, Juinagar, Nerul and Belapur o­nly)

Currently, the railways are operating 923 suburban services in Mumbai, including 500 on the Western Railway line. With additional eight trains from Thursday, the number will increase to 931.