Mumbai lift collapse: Toll rises to 6; building contractor, supervisor held

The building's contractor and supervisor were arrested for allegedly not following safety norms during the construction work, a police official said.

July 25, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
On July 24, five people were killed and one person was injured after the lift came crashing down at the construction site near Hanuman Gully in Worli area of central Mumbai. (Image: ANI)

The death toll in the collapse of a lift at an under-construction building in Mumbai rose to six and police arrested its contractor and supervisor for allegedly flouting safety norms, an official said on July 25.

On July 24, five people were killed and one person was injured after the lift came crashing down at the construction site near Hanuman Gully in Worli area of central Mumbai.

According to police, the injured person later succumbed to his injuries, which took the toll to six.

The deceased have been identified as Chinmay Anand Mandal (33), Bharat Anand Mandal (30), Anilkumar Nandlal Yadav, Avinash Das (35), Abhay Mistry Yadav (32) and Laxman Mandal (35).

The building's contractor and supervisor were arrested for allegedly not following safety norms during the construction work, a police official said. They had not provided equipment like helmets and safety belts to the victims, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), they added.
