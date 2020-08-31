172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mumbai-jee-neet-candidates-permitted-to-travel-by-special-suburban-services-on-exam-days-5780871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai: JEE-NEET candidates permitted to travel by special suburban services on exam days

The candidates will be permitted to travel by special suburban services of Central and Western Railways

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Candidates appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be held in September will be allowed to travel to their exam centres by special suburban services, a press release issued by Central Railways said.

The candidates will be permitted to travel by special suburban services of Central and Western Railways.

Close

The admit card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days, the release said.

Station and security officials at stations have been instructed to allow the students on the exam days and additional booking counters will also be opened at important railway stations for their convenience, the release said.

"Others are requested not to rush to stations. It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," it said.

The Supreme Court on August 17 dismissed a plea by students seeking a postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) that are scheduled to be held in September.

The apex court said the postponement of exams will put students' careers in peril. Justice Arun Mishra said if exams are not held then the students would lose an academic year.
tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #JEE exams #NEET

