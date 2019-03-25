Mumbai is India's most car-congested city, has more vehicles than Delhi and Pune

With 510 private cars every kilometre, Mumbai is the most car-congested city in India, ahead of cities like Pune, Kolkata and national capital Delhi.

Delhi, with 108 cars per kilometre, has a car density five times lower than Mumbai, according to a report by The Times of India.

Pune’s car density is 359, while Kolkata has 319 cars per kilometre, the report said, citing data from state transport departments.

Chennai and Bangalore have 297 and 149 cars per kilometre, respectively.

The high density of cars in India's financial capital has risen 18 percent from 430 in mid-2016, due to a shortage of road space and an increasing number of private vehicles.

"Mumbai has been bursting at the seams past few years, and if there is no control over the purchase or mobility of private cars across the city, commuting by road will be a nightmare," transport expert Ashok Datar told The Times of India.

There are about 10.2 lakh private cars on Mumbai’s roads, comprising about 28 percent of the city’s total number of vehicles, the report added.

Mumbai’s western suburbs have about five lakh registered cars, while eastern suburbs have 1.7 lakh private cars, RTO officials told the paper.

"There is an urgent need to set up a parking authority to implement the new parking policy, and also impose congestion tax in the business hubs," said AV Shenoy of Mumbai Transport Forum.