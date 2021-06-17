Mumbai housing society COVID-19 vaccination fraud?: Police, BMC begin probe

In a complaint submitted to the police, the Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association had said that a COVID-19 vaccination camp was arranged by the residential complex on May 30. (Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai Police and the civic body launched separate investigations on June 16 after a housing society in suburban Kandivali suspected "fraud" by some persons who had organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp for its members by claiming to represent a private hospital and also expressed apprehensions that the vaccine that was administered could be spurious, police and civic officials said.

A senior police officer said no FIR has been registered so far but the police will probe the case from different angles. "We have not registered an FIR in this case and not arrested anybody. We have also not detained anybody. We are just investigating," Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 11, Vishal Thakur told PTI.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) additional commissioner Suresh Kakani has directed Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner of region 7, to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report within the next 48 hours, an official statement said.

In a complaint submitted to the police, the Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association (HHRWA) had said that a vaccination camp was arranged by the residential complex on May 30. But later it found that the Co-WIN portal did not have any record of the people who participated and they received certificates in the name of different hospitals.

"If the vaccine is found to be spurious, the people who got vaccinated will have a medical emergency to deal with. Therefore, there is an urgent need to investigate the whole episode so that such fraudulent activities are not repeated at other places," the complaint said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The HHRWA had organized the camp through a person who claimed to be a sales representative of a reputed private hospital in suburban Andheri.

As many as 390 members received the jabs at the camp at Rs 1,260 per person, it had said in the complaint which stated that some unscrupulous elements have taken the society for a ride. They were shocked to receive vaccination certificates in the name of Nanavati Hospital, Lifeline Hospital and NESCO Covid Camp, among others, it said.

Nanavati Hospital had said in a statement that it had not conducted any such vaccination camp. "We have informed the authorities and are lodging a formal complaint," said its spokesperson on June 15.

The HHRWA also said that none of the people who got vaccinated had the usual after-effects like fever or body ache. According to the complaint, one Sanjay Gupta was the coordinator for the camp, but he did not give receipts for the payment for vaccines. He had asked the association to make payment to one Mahendra Singh. The housing society also said that members of the vaccinating team had no laptops or other equipment.

Also read | COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 34.6 lakh doses administered in India on June 16

Local BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar had also demanded that police conduct a thorough probe. The BMC has made signing a Memorandum of Understanding between private vaccination providers and housing societies mandatory if such camps are organized. The civic body also appealed to housing societies to ensure due diligence by verifying various aspects before conducting a vaccination camp in collaboration with private vaccination centres.

The BMC said each private vaccination center is given a registration number by the Co-WIN system, and the housing societies should contact the medical health officers and crosscheck about the registration of the private vaccination centres. Societies should also check the identity cards of the employees of private centres while conducting vaccination camps, it said. Besides this, the citizens should also insist on getting digital certificates immediately after vaccination, the civic body added.