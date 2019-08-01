Mumbai had second-wettest July in 60 years: IMD

Though the monsoon arrived in Mumbai late, the city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on July 31.

The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month.

Five years ago, the city had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record.

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD in Mumbai.