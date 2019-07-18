App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai-Gorakhpur Antodaya Express derails, no injuries reported

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Railway traffic in the hilly section of the Central Railway has been affected as one trolley of the second coach of the Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed in Maharashtra early on July 18, an official said. The incident occurred between the Kasara and Igatpuri section around 3.50 am and no injuries have been reported, a Central Railway official said, adding that train had departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and was going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"The restoration of the traffic is on. Only down line is affected, while services at middle line & UP line are available for traffic," the official said. "Therefore, there won't be much effect on traffic movement."

The Central Railway has set up a helpline number 022-22694040 at the CSMT for the passengers to enquire about the derailment.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 09:00 am

