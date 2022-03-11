Mumbai flyovers to showcase theme-based paintings

Several flyovers in Mumbai will soon be painted based on its surroundings. Mumbai has over 300 bridges, but, for now, 33 bridges are being considered for the theme-based artwork at a cost of over Rs 6 crore.

The proposal for the theme-based paintings in Mumbai flyovers to be done was tabled at a civic standing committee meeting. Tourists and residents can feel that the area that they are passing by is the main idea behind this plan.

Work to be completed in 18 months. 16 companies had participated when BMC floated the tender in which Sumati Solution Pvt, Ltd, had been qualified, which has done the same work for mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo (the Byculla zoo) flyover on the arterial Dr B A Ambedkar Road in Byculla will see leopards, tigers and penguins painted on them, while one near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali will have wild animals and green gardens. The flyover closer to the sea face will be painted with images of water and waves.

Princess Street (Marine Drive), Byculla’s Gloria Church, Parel T T Bridge, Mahalaxmi Bridge, Lower Parel Bridge and Hindmata Bridge are some of the other flyovers being considered.

“The theme-based paintings will be taken up in a phased manner. Only flyovers which are near popular landmarks of the city will be painted", Satish Thosar, chief engineer bridges said to The Times of India.

It was a good move, said former Congress corporator Ravi Raja to TOI. He further added, “The area below the flyovers should not just be painted but they should also be revamped in a way that the locals could use it as a recreational space. Matunga flyover is a very good example of how spaces below flyovers can be used for the benefit of the community. One would find many locals make use of the walking track and other activities in the area created under the flyover".