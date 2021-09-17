MARKET NEWS

English
Mumbai Flyover Collapse: 14 workers injured after girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai's BKC

Flyover Collapse in Mumbai: The injured workers were taken to the Vile Parle-based V N Desai Hospital, where the doctors said that the condition of all of them was stable, the officials said.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST

At least 14 workers were injured after a girder of an under-construction flyover at MTNL junction in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here collapsed early on Friday, civic officials said.

The mishap occurred at 4.41 am, they said.

The injured workers were taken to the Vile Parle-based V N Desai Hospital, where the doctors said that the condition of all of them was stable, the officials said.

After being informed about the incident, police and fire brigade personnel along with other authorities rushed to the spot.

As per the preliminary report, the workers, who are in the age group of 21 to 49 years, were carrying out some work on the girder when it fell down, they added.

Close

Further details related to the incident are awaited.

The flyover is being constructed on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) to reduce traffic snarls on the east-west link, besides for decongesting the BKC area, one of the biggest business districts of Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #flyover #India #mumbai
first published: Sep 17, 2021 09:43 am

