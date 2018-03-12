Mumbai farmers' protest LIVE: Maharashtra CM to meet protesters at noon; no traffic diversion

Here's why farmers are protesting:

The march has been organised to protest the failures of the state BJP government on the farm front, including issues like farm loan waivers, remunerative prices for produce, non-implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission as well as the Forest Rights Act, he said.

Protesting farmers have demanded a change in the plan to link rivers in Nashik, Thane and Palghar to ensure that tribal lands are not submerged and water from the scheme be made available to these areas as well as other drought-prone districts, organisers said.

They said that farmers were also protesting against the state government's land acquisition for projects like high speed rail and super highways.