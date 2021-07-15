Mumbai fake vaccine victim tests positive for COVID-19: Report

BMC officials told The Times of India that they are yet to decide on vaccination for the affected residents of the society.

One of the victims of a fake COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai has tested positive for COVID-19.

31-year-old Jaina Sanghavi was admitted to a hospital on July 10, The Times of India has reported. She was one of the 390 recipients of fake vaccines in a drive held on May 30 at Kandivli's Hiranandani Heritage housing society.

Sanghavi said she has been administered many injections so far and is also taking remdesivir, an anti-viral medicine. Her hospital bills have already run into lakhs, since remdesivir is expensive.

"Apart from financial stress, there is the emotional stress of leaving my six-year-old daughter with my parents at Nalasopara. My daughter has a runny nose, which is also a concern. Besides, she has online school and her exams are also due, and I feel bad I am not around," she told the publication.

"All this has happened despite the fact that we had registered to get the vaccine well in time and by now would have been halfway into completion of my first dose while being due for the second dose next month," she said.

When asked if any of the victims of the scam took a COVID-19 vaccine again, Sanghavi said that for both she and her husband, the CoWin portal shows that they are "partially vaccinated".

BMC officials told The Times of India that they are yet to decide on vaccination for the affected residents of the society.