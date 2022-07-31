English
    Mumbai: ED officials search Sanjay Raut's residence

    In connection with a money laundering investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home on Sunday, an official said.

    July 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

    Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.

    The action follows multiple summons issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

    At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by CISF personnel, reached Raut's residence and began the searches.The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

    I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam, Raut tweeted shortly after the ED action.I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena, Raut added.

     
