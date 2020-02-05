App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai doctor who treated elderly couple to get all their assets

A report noted that the assets included multiple assets across Maharashtra, three bank accounts, and several fixed deposits.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A doctor who ran a humble clinic in South Mumbai’s Tardeo inherited all the property owned by an elderly couple who used to be her patients.

According to a report by the Mumbai Mirror, Dr Veena Patel became the family physician of the childless couple -- Dinshaw Gandhi and his wife Homai -- back in 2001. Homai died in year 2006, and the octogenarian decided to draw up a will in 2014.

The report noted that in the will, Gandhi bequeathed all his wealth to Dr Patel, which included multiple assets across Maharashtra, three bank accounts, and several fixed deposits.

After Gandhi passed away, the doctor approached the Bombay High Court for the execution of the will. However, her claim was contested by the couple’s grandniece Bhaktawar Ghadially, who questioned the authenticity of the handwriting on the will. Ghadially had also told the court that the residence given to Dr Patel is their ancestral home and it was not within his right to bequeath that.

The physician has denied all charges saying neither did she not take undue advantage of the couple nor did she force Gandhi to give away all his property to her.

Justice AK Menon, who was hearing the case, rejected Ghadially’s contention that Gandhi was “unfit” during the execution of his will. “The testator (Gandhi), in my view, appears to have signed the will after having understood the effect thereof."

The court also rejected her claims over the inauthenticity of the signature by stating that Gandhi had signed the will in English, Gujarati, and left a thumb impression on the will n the presence of two witnesses.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #mumbai #property #will

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.