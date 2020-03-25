Mumbai doctor who treated COVID-19 patient earlier shuts clinic

Dr Abdul Khalique, who runs a clinic in Kalina area of Santa Cruz in the metropolis, told PTI the man reached Mumbai on March 18 and came to his clinic the next day.
A doctor in Mumbai has shut his clinic for an indefinite period after an Italy returnee who came to him for medical advice later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Dr Abdul Khalique, who runs a clinic in Kalina area of Santa Cruz in the metropolis, told PTI the man reached Mumbai on March 18 and came to his clinic the next day.
"I asked him to get himself checked in Kasturba Hospital. His report returned negative, and he came to my clinic again on March 20 and March 21 complaining of cold. cough and body pain," the doctor said.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!