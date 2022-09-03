English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mumbai: Demolition of British-era Carnac bridge begins; work likely to take 3 months, says Central Railway

    The bridge was built in 1866-67 and was declared unsafe by an expert team of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) in 2018

    PTI
    September 03, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

    The demolition of the British-era Carnac Bridge located between CSMT and Masjid stations in south Mumbai has begun, with Central Railway officials on Saturday stating that work of completely razing it could take around three months.

    The bridge was built in 1866-67 and was declared unsafe by an expert team of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) in 2018, though the movement of heavy vehicles on it was stopped in 2014 itself, officials said.

    "The work of removing the top cement concrete layer began on Friday. The dismantling of the parapet, vertical columns and concrete of the corroded trough will follow," the CR official said. "Since the bridge runs over the tracks that see heavy suburban train traffic, we will carry out the demolition-dismantling work during the night. We will also carry out the work during mega blocks (period when train movement is halted) operated on Sunday for routine maintenance," he added.

    He said a mega block of 30 hours is planned to remove the girder of the bridge, complete the demolition and then cart away the entire steel structure using cranes. The demolition of the entire bridge, which is a vital east-west link in south Mumbai, is likely to take three months, the CR official said.

    The bridge was closed for all kinds of traffic last month following a meeting of railway, traffic police and civic officials, who took into consideration widespread cracks and corrosion on the structure.
    PTI
    Tags: #Carnac bridge #demolition #mumbai
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 05:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.