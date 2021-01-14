Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train to operate daily from January 19: Check all details here

Rajdhani Superfast special train will operate daily from January 19 between The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai to Hazrat Nizamuddin. At present, the train operates on four days a week.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "From 19th January, Railways to run Rajdhani Superfast Special between Mumbai & Delhi daily, instead of 4 days a week at present. With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience by ensuring more people travel in comfort".

From January 19, Rajdhani superfast special train (01221) will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 4 pm daily and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi at 09.55 am next day.

From January 20, Rajdhani superfast special train (01222) will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm daily and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 11.15 am next day.

The booking for Train No 01221 Rajdhani superfast special train will start from January 14. There is no change in halts and (coach) composition.

These special trains will only allow passengers with confirmed tickets.

Earlier, the Central Railway announced that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani superfast special train will speed up and have an additional halt at Gwalior from January 9 onwards.