Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai-Delhi Expressway to have 5 ‘animal bridges’ for safe passage of wildlife

Five underground stretches, with a combined length of 2.5 km, would be built and will include boundary walls and sound barriers in the areas passing through wildlife corridors.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image (Image: NHAI)
DelhRepresentative Image (Image: NHAI)i-Meerut 14-lane expressway (Image: NHAI)

To offer a safe passage to wildlife on the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, five “animal overpasses” on the lines of “ecoducts” in the Netherlands are being planned, a first such effort in the country.

The idea is to ensure that wildlife, including tigers, on the Ranthambore Wildlife Corridor that connects Ranthambhore and Mukundra (Darrah) sanctuaries in Rajasthan is not disturbed.

According to a report in Times of India, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already approved and forwarded the proposal to the central wildlife board. Sources said the National Highways Authority of India had allotted the work to an infra major and may sign the agreement by next week.

As per the proposal, the "animal bridges" would be constructed like natural-looking structures. These would be constructed at every 500 metres intervals and provide a safe passage to the wildlife across the high-speed road.

The passage will be developed in a way that the animals find it natural. Five underground stretches, with a combined length of 2.5 km, would be constructed, the officials told the daily.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

The proposal also includes a boundary wall of eight metres along with a sound barrier of three-four metres in the wildlife section. The cost of the new work, expected to begin in a month or two, is estimated to be Rs 890 crore.

On September 3, Union  Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway would be ready within two years. He also said the 1,250km long expressway will cut the travel time between the cities to 13 hours from 24 hours. The expressway has a capital cost of Rs 82,514 crore, out of which Rs 20,928 crore is the land acquisition cost.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Animal Bridges #Mumbai-Delhi Expressway #NHAI #Rajasthan #Ranthambhore Wildlife Sanctuary #Ranthambore Wildlife Corridor

